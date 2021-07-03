Volunteers from Alabama serving hot meals to first responders at condo collapse site in FL.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews are working around the clock to find the more than 100 people still missing after a condo partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida and volunteers from Mercy Chefs are on site 24 hours a day providing hot meals.

Patty Moore and her husband are two volunteers working at the site now. They’re from McCalla and drove down to help serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the collapse site.

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based organization that responds to disaster sites to cook meals for people. Moore says a team from the organization has been in place since the morning after the incident and she plans to remain at the collapse site until crews say their services are no longer needed.

“Try to bring joy when we serve a meal and love. Mercy Chef’s motto is feeding the body and soul and it is very somber here,” said Moore, “We’re right where the guys come back, where the condo went down. They’re covered in dust and debris. You can see it in their faces what it means to them.”

The non-profit serves between 1,300 to 1,400 meals daily. Volunteers are asking for prayers and donations. If you feel moved to give so they can continue serving first responders you can donate at https://mercychefs.com/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.