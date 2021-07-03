Tuscaloosa’s Celebration on the River to normal this Fourth of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Celebration on the River returns this Sunday in Tuscaloosa. And this year you can watch the show from inside the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Last year’s show included fireworks, but nothing else. The Amp was closed to the public and people had to watch from their cars because of coronavirus spread. The PARA Kids’ Zone is back and open to children at 6pm Sunday. It’s being moved inside the Amphitheater because of road construction on Jack Warner Parkway that will limit parking. Becky Booker, a spokesperson with the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority said the Amp holds 7,000 people. And they’re expecting a big crowd for the show.

“Because July 4th and all the Independence Day festivities were cancelled or most of them across the country were cancelled last year, we’re expecting a big crowd this year,” Booker told WBRC.

The Amphitheater opens at 6pm Sunday The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra will begin playing patriotic music at 7:45pm. The fireworks show starts at 9pm. People are asked to park at the downtown Tuscaloosa Parking Deck. The parking deck, shuttle service to and from the parking deck and the Celebration on the River are free to the public.

