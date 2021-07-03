There’s a new cookie shop in town! Crumbl Cookies opens in Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calling all cookie fans and cookie connoisseurs in Birmingham! Crumbl Cookies has made its way to The Magic City.

The new store had a line down the sidewalk for its grand opening in Vestavia Hills on Friday, July 2nd.

Jason and Rebecca Dicky are the owners and operators of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia. It’s safe to say the Dickys are excited to be open.

“Anything you’ve had in a dessert, Crumbl Cookies makes it in a cookie,” said Rebecca.

Crumbl Cookies is a unique style, open bakery--meaning you can see the cookies being made right in front of you. How cool is that? And each week, there is something new. Crumbl has over 200 cookie flavors, which rotates each week, but chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies are always available.

For the grand opening, Crumbl featured the following flavors:

Birthday Cake (Patriotic)

Mallow Sandwich ft. OREO

Cornbread

Hazelnut Mudslide

Coconut Lime

Milk Chocolate Chip

And let’s not forget to mention, these cookies are pretty large. Rebecca adds that each cookie is about six ounces and it’s large enough to cut and share.

Crumbl Cookies

Rebecca said she knew she wanted to bring Crumbl to Vestavia Hills in Birmingham.

“Well I first went in my Crumbl Cookie in Tennessee and when I walked in I realized I loved it so much that I wanted to bring it to Vestavia Hills in the Birmingham area,“ said Rebecca. “It’s been a long dream in the process.”

Crumbl Cookies owners Jason Dickey and Rebecca Dicky (Shannon Robinson WBRC)

Crumbl Cookies is a franchise that started in Utah and has since spread across the nation with over 200 stores currently open.

“I appreciate the community opening their arms and welcoming us. We’re in our grand opening week, we’ve had lines down the sidewalk and we want you to come get a taste of Crumbl,” said Rebecca.

Crumbl offers curbside, delivery, catering, and pick up. The store is located on 708 Montgomery Hwy Suite 116 in Vestavia Hills. They are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and they are closed on Sundays.

So, if you’re craving something sweet and unique, Crumbl Cookies might satisfy your sweet tooth!

