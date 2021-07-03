Nonprofit showing appreciation for Calera girls raising money

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A heart-warming update on a story we’re following. Community members are working together to show appreciation to two young girls in Calera who are raising money to pay for expenses after that deadly interstate crash in June.

We introduced you to 8-year-old Maggie and Jamison behind the fundraiser. The girls wanted to give back after that tragic I-65 accident where 8 children aboard the Tallapoosa County Girls’ Ranch van died. The duo has sold lemonade for the last week and are selling the last big batch of lemonade at Calera’s First Friday event.

They wanted to raise $200 - now they’re up to a few thousand.

The founder of the non-profit Bikes 4 Kids in Shelby County found out about the girls’ efforts and wanted to show his appreciation. Charlie Bradford’s family was impacted by that devastating crash. His non-profit makes custom bikes free of charge for children and today he surprised the girls with a $100 donation and news that he would build them two customized lemonade-themed bikes.

“My son had a friend who died in the crash. She was one of the older girls,” said Charlie Bradford, Bikes 4 Kids, Inc Founder. “Then when I read what the girls are doing I thought this was great. They’re doing what I did - reaching out to help the best way they could.”

The girls will start designing the new bikes next week. If you’re a business owner and want to donate to the bike assembly, contact Bikes 4 Kids, Inc.

If you want to donate to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch fundraiser, you can donate through the girls’ Go Fund Me account.

