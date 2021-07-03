How to keep pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fourth of July fireworks can wreak havoc on our furry friends. But there are ways to keep them calm.

We know the sound can bother animals, but the vibration of the fireworks can scare them as well.

That’s why local veterinarians say pet owners can take extra steps to make sure your furry friend is comfortable and secure on the Fourth. One way is putting your pet inside a room, maybe in crate, and leave the TV on to help drown out the noise.

If your pets are really nervous then you can give them anxiety medication to keep them calm. Dr. Andy Sokol with the Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic says if you plan to do that, reach out to your vet 24 to 48 hours before so that you’ll have the medication on hand if you don’t have it already.

“If your dog already has this type of anxiety, you want to get the medication in the animal before the fireworks start because that makes it work better. You don’t want the medication, the anxiety medication to have to catch up with anxiety,” Dr. Sokol said.

The Fourth of July is one of the most common nights for pets to run away because they are looking to get away from the noise. So if you pet gets loose, make sure he or she is microchipped and has a collar with tags and names on it.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.