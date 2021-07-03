Homewood asks residents about on-demand transit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular new way of getting around Birmingham could be expanding over the mountain. The city of Homewood is surveying residents to see if there is demand for Via Transit.

Homewood City Councilman John Hardin says the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, which helped the city of Birmingham establish its pilot program, approached Homewood about considering the service which has been popular in Birmingham. Birmingham on Demand, as its known, lets passengers use their cell or home phones to book a ride that takes them from near their location to within a few blocks of their destination.

Homewood recently posted a 14-question survey on its website to gauge interest in the service. Hardin says the city will probably make the survey available elsewhere over the next several weeks.

“My feeling is, and this is my perspective that, that there are probably a lot of folks that would love to go from Homewood into Birmingham and then vice versa” says Hardin who represents Ward 5, Place 2.

He says he could see the Homewood and Birmingham creating some agreement that would let users travel from one city to the other.

“The first step is to see is there demand and where is the demand” he says.

Birmingham’s program is still operating on a trial basis serving much of downtown and some western neighborhoods. The city is discussions with the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority about the transit authority’s possible of the on-demand service.

Hardin says consideration of the on-demand service is not an attempt to do away with BJCTA’s fixed-route bus service which currently serves both Birmingham and Homewood.

