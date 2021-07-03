FIRST ALERT: Drier, less humid air is moving into The Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Other than some patchy areas of morning fog, we are expecting clearing skies with drier conditions today as the front responsible for helping produce yesterday’s rain moves over South Alabama.

Winds are shifting to a more northerly direction helping bring in a drier air mass which will lead to lower humidity for the weekend. Highs today will be near 85 with lows tonight dropping into the 60-65 degree range, below normal for this time of year.

Mostly clear skies will continue into the Holiday Weekend with most of the rain fall activity concentrated along The Gulf Coast. The air mass will begin changing by Monday with a more pronounced southerly wind flow returning bringing dew points back up and producing a return to the chance for afternoon showers.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Elsa, located less than 300 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today, but a slow weakening is expected to begin tonight or Sunday as Elsa interacts with the landmasses of Hispaniola, Jamaica, and Cuba. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Forecast intensity is still uncertain as the storm moves into the Gulf of Mexico but this storm should be monitored by all interests along The Northern Gulf.

We will see chances for showers and thunderstorms into next week with a warm-humid air mass overspreading the region and several disturbances rotating across The Southeast.

