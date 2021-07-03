LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

E.R. doctors prepare for 4th of July weekend

Expectations are show will be biggest in Greater Nevada Field history
Expectations are show will be biggest in Greater Nevada Field history(KOLO)
By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 4th of July weekend is a busy time for emergency rooms. Staff are used to dealing with surges and volume changes, but unfortunately, they expect the ER could be busier this year now that people feel comfortable gathering for celebrations.

Staff at Shelby Baptist say they see a lot of injuries related to fireworks or sparklers, water sport related injuries, and alcohol related injuries during the holiday weekend. The preparation to treat more people who are hurt starts early, especially since certain types of injuries are more common. Staff says that means making sure certain specialty doctors are in place and running numbers to determine capacity at facilities.

“Knowing that I need to have orthopedic on speed dial. Knowing if the burn hospital is on diversion and can take patients, “ said Dr. Hilary Beason, Shelby Baptist Hospital, “It’s not really too different, just understanding what we need to take care of patients like any other day.”

Shelby Baptist Staff also cautioned to be careful how you celebrate because COVID is still real. Doctors are reminding people to wear a mask at gatherings if you are not vaccinated and emphasized doing your part so we don’t see a sharp rise in COVID cases after the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

Latest News

Volunteers from Alabama serving hot meals to first responders at condo collapse site in FL.
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
Tuscaloosa’s Celebration on the River to normal this Fourth of July
Pillars of Education
Education Summit leads to memorandum of understanding on pillars of education
ALEA increasing patrols for holiday weekend
State Trooper patrols increase for Fourth of July Weekend