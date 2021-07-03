E.R. doctors prepare for 4th of July weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 4th of July weekend is a busy time for emergency rooms. Staff are used to dealing with surges and volume changes, but unfortunately, they expect the ER could be busier this year now that people feel comfortable gathering for celebrations.

Staff at Shelby Baptist say they see a lot of injuries related to fireworks or sparklers, water sport related injuries, and alcohol related injuries during the holiday weekend. The preparation to treat more people who are hurt starts early, especially since certain types of injuries are more common. Staff says that means making sure certain specialty doctors are in place and running numbers to determine capacity at facilities.

“Knowing that I need to have orthopedic on speed dial. Knowing if the burn hospital is on diversion and can take patients, “ said Dr. Hilary Beason, Shelby Baptist Hospital, “It’s not really too different, just understanding what we need to take care of patients like any other day.”

Shelby Baptist Staff also cautioned to be careful how you celebrate because COVID is still real. Doctors are reminding people to wear a mask at gatherings if you are not vaccinated and emphasized doing your part so we don’t see a sharp rise in COVID cases after the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.