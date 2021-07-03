Education Summit leads to memorandum of understanding on pillars of education

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted an education summit earlier this week, that allowed the partnership between local industry and several school systems to become more defined.

The 2021 Education Summit included leaders from Tuscaloosa City, Tuscaloosa County and Hale County Schools. They addressed what was happening in each individual school system. The superintendents also agreed to a memorandum of understanding with business leaders on the following new pillars of education:

Literacy, providing support for grade level reading.

Character, fostering character development in students.

Elevating educators, helping them address needs and highlighting the efforts of teachers.

Career Pathways, working with students as they gain skills that will help them get jobs.

“Through our four pillars and the work it will do, it should be pretty clear to businesses and industry that what your business does can align with the goals that we have as a collective,” Tuscaloosa City Schools spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton explained.

You can expect more discussions between educators and local businesses to continue into the Fall about what each organization can do to help kids learn and become more employable after they graduate.

