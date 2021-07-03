LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Children’s of Alabama seeing more child drownings

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is seeing an increase in child drownings.

Pediatric Emergency Medicine Dr. Alicia Webb said they normally see child drownings during summer months, but they saw less during the pandemic with more people inside. She said now that people can safely gather, drownings are spiking back up again.

She said children five and under are the most at risk for drownings, but they do happen with older children and adults too. She said even strong swimmers can drown.

So far this year in Jefferson County, there have been four fatal drownings and three were adults.

Dr. Webb said pool drownings are the most common they see in the emergency room, but she said it can happen in bathtubs, lakes, oceans, inflatable pools, and toilets.

“If it is safe to do so, pull the child out of the water,” Dr. Webb said. “If there is someone trained in CPR at the scene, that is something that can be really helpful. We find that having early CPR is life saving.”

Dr. Webb said for pools or bodies of water without life guards, designate a “water watcher”. She said that is someone who is not on their phone or distracted and is just focusing on the kids swimming.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

Latest News

As the nation celebrates its independence this weekend, it’s also a good reminder to keep those...
Be mindful that fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and others
Fourth of July fireworks can wreak havoc on our furry friends. There are ways to keep them calm.
How to keep pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
COVID and the Fourth of July
Health officials say what is safe to do over the holiday depends on your vaccination status
Unemployment very low in Birmingham, but it’s a catch-22