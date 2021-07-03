LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

BPD: 2-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

(Photo Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, a two-year-old accidently shot themselves while waiting in a car at a gas station in Ensley Saturday afternoon.

The child’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening

The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station located at 1801 Avenue V.

Details are limited at this time. According to police, an investigation is currently underway.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Ekhaja Jackson was last seen in April by her family.
Birmingham police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
FIRST ALERT: The next 24 hours
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns Saturday
Missing child alert canceled for 2-year-old girl

Latest News

First alert 7-3-21
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Elsa expected to make a landfall in Florida next week; dry for the 4th, but scattered storms will soon return
Our Lady of Sorrows BBQ Festival
Our Lady of Sorrows BBQ Festival
OLS BBQ Festival
OLS BBQ Festival
Crumbl Cookies
There’s a new cookie shop in town! Crumbl Cookies opens in Vestavia Hills