BPD: 2-year-old suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, a two-year-old accidently shot themselves while waiting in a car at a gas station in Ensley Saturday afternoon.

The child’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening

The incident occurred at an Exxon Gas Station located at 1801 Avenue V.

Details are limited at this time. According to police, an investigation is currently underway.

