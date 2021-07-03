Bessemer Police search for suspects following robbery

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for at least two people after an employee was injured during a robbery Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at a convenience store at 9th Ave and 15th St N.

Nothing was taken during the robbery, but shots were fired. One employee was hit and taken to UAB hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bessemer PD.

