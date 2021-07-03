LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Be mindful that fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and others

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the nation celebrates its independence this weekend, it’s also a good reminder to remember those who may be triggered by the sound of fireworks.

Fireworks can be a source of anxiety for a lot of people including veterans who live with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. They say the loud booms can be a trigger, taking them back to an unpleasant place.

It’s not just those in the military who can get flashbacks. UAB Clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow says fireworks can impact anyone who has suffered a traumatic experience. If you plan to shoot fireworks, Klapow says be mindful of your neighbors or those in your household who may be veterans or victims of gun violence.

“Recognize that somebody suffering from PTSD is not just a little stressed out and these fireworks are not just an irritant to them and it can be very distressing,” Dr. Klapow said.

Klapow say this long weekend could be a good opportunity to get to know your neighbors to see if shooting fireworks is a good idea in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

Latest News

Fourth of July fireworks can wreak havoc on our furry friends. There are ways to keep them calm.
How to keep pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Experts note increase in child drownings
Children’s of Alabama seeing more child drownings
COVID and the Fourth of July
Health officials say what is safe to do over the holiday depends on your vaccination status
Unemployment very low in Birmingham, but it’s a catch-22