AirBnB bans big Fourth of July bashes

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AirBnB is not letting their guests throw big parties for the Fourth, including right here in Birmingham.

AirBnB says the ongoing pandemic as why they’re taking extra security steps. They’re one of the largest travel rental companies in the world and they are setting tough rules for this holiday.

The company says they are hesitant about July 4, as people become more comfortable traveling, With that in mind, they are doing their best to keep safety in mind because there is still risk, especially with the Delta Variant.

The Summer Responsible Travel Plan is in effect now, which bans house parties at their rentals. They don’t ever encourage parties but they are taking a big step in not allowing anyone with a negative review to book on their website at all this weekend.

“Ultimately for the health of our community and our platform, it really means putting safety first, also for our neighbors, they matter too, it’s hard to be a good host and have a sustainable business for your short term rental if you are not doing right by your neighbors,” Ben Breit with Safety Communications at AirBnB told us.

They have blocked 1,000 risky renters in the past year in Birmingham alone.

Neighbors near the rentals can also call a number on the AirBnB website and report any violations and those renters can be kicked out.

