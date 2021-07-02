Young girls in Calera raising money to donate to Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch after deadly van crash

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two 8-year-olds in Calera are selling lemonade to raise money to donate to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Maggie Marling and Jamison Garzarek opened the lemonade stand nearly a week ago and have raised money cup by cup.

“I like to see the smiles on their faces,” said Jamison, “And to know that they’re loved and we care about them.”

The girls are raising money to help with expenses after that deadly van crash on I-65 in Butler county in June. 8 people on board died. The victims were 3 to 17 years old. Two additional victims died in the wreck.

“We wanted to raise a high number,” said Maggie, “like $200.”

But sales have surpassed the goal. The philanthropic duo is closing in on $3,000.

“It’s probably hard for a child to conceptualize what all happened - how tragic it is,” said George Marling, “But, in their world, it’s an important step to make a connection and help others.”

The girls plan to sell lemonade at Calera’s Main Street First Friday event Friday at 5pm. They are also accepting donations through a Go Fund Account.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.