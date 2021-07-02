LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Young girls in Calera raising money to donate to Tallapoosa County Girl’s Ranch after deadly van crash

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two 8-year-olds in Calera are selling lemonade to raise money to donate to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

Maggie Marling and Jamison Garzarek opened the lemonade stand nearly a week ago and have raised money cup by cup.

“I like to see the smiles on their faces,” said Jamison, “And to know that they’re loved and we care about them.”

The girls are raising money to help with expenses after that deadly van crash on I-65 in Butler county in June. 8 people on board died. The victims were 3 to 17 years old. Two additional victims died in the wreck.

“We wanted to raise a high number,” said Maggie, “like $200.”

But sales have surpassed the goal. The philanthropic duo is closing in on $3,000.

“It’s probably hard for a child to conceptualize what all happened - how tragic it is,” said George Marling, “But, in their world, it’s an important step to make a connection and help others.”

The girls plan to sell lemonade at Calera’s Main Street First Friday event Friday at 5pm. They are also accepting donations through a Go Fund Account.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
UPDATE: 7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire identified
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app

Latest News

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
Finding fireworks for the Fourth of July
Finding fireworks for the Fourth of July
Trucker shortage and gasoline
Trucker shortage and gasoline
Vaccinations available at weekend concert in Birmingham
Vaccinations available at weekend concert in Birmingham
Fireworks safety
Firefighters suggest alternatives to fireworks on the Fourth of July