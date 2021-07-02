Vaccination opportunities transitioning to local doctors as COVID-19 spread Increases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state is restructuring where it will send it’s vaccine supply as demand continues to decrease.

Private doctors and clinics have been receiving vaccines from the beginning and Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said their goal was always to get those vaccines into doctor’s offices where people usually go for regular medical treatment.

“We have tried to get it out to as many front line locations as possible, including physicians offices, urgent cares, pharmacies, community health centers as well as our hospitals,” Harris said.

All doctors have to do is go to ADPH’s website and sign up to be a healthcare provider. They can order what they think they will need.

As health experts restratigise where to send vaccine supply, about two thirds of the state is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest At Risk Map shows 21 counties now considered very high risk for COVID spread. Just a week ago there were six counties in the high risk category.

With the July 4th Holiday upon us, unvaccinated people need to take precautions.

“We want people who are unvaccinated to use common sense. It’s up to you to protect yourself and to protect your loved ones,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris added the latest increase in numbers is probably the Delta Variant which is highly contagious. Meanwhile the at Risk Map will be going away from ADPH. They created it but there is a similar one with the CDC. Harris said that one has a bit more information and they will go to that in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.