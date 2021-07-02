UAB shuts down last mass drive through vaccination site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the final day for UAB’s last drive through mass vaccination site. UAB Highlands will stop giving shots at the southside location Friday at five o’clock. It was a quite an effort. UAB geared up for mass vaccinations in a hurry six months ago and UAB Highlands was their first big site.

The woman responsible for the operation of all of UAB’s mass vaccination and drive through sites says she spent many sleepless nights trying to meet the early demand. To date UAB has vaccinated over 200,000 people. Jaye Locke, UAB’s Ambulatory Services Administrator says while demand for COVID vaccines has dropped, people can still get shots at UAB’s Injection Center on Richard Arrington Boulevard and inside at the Kirkland Clinic. No appointments are necessary for anyone age 12 and older.

Locke praised her people who ran all the sites but she admits it hurts to see people not taking advantage of vaccine availability.

“They were willing to sale their first born to get vaccinated right because they were scared. That fear was a driver. Now we can’t seem to give vaccine away and so it’s willing to take a step back and understanding why people are not getting vaccinated,” Locke said.

All five of UAB’s mass vaccination sites cost the university about $1.4 million a month at one point. There are concerns about the Delta Variant spreading and infecting more people. Doctors are also concerned that a variant could develop and the vaccine would not work against it. Locke said they have learned a lot and they are ready and willing to gear up again to offer shots for this pandemic or if a new one comes about..

