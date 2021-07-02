Tanker trucker shortage leads to slow refills at gas stations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a massive truck driver shortage and that could be why you’re seeing more bags over gas pumps.

The trucking industry is 60,000 drivers short of what it needs, and that makes it hard to get gas to the pumps.

That number comes from the Department of Labor and statistics which has been closely tracking trucking shortages for the past five years.

As we have much higher fuel demand than last year, there’s no gas shortage -- it’s a labor issue.

Tanker truck drivers that haul fuel require special certifications to deal with hazardous materials which can take time, but the industry is working to recruit more people to learn about that specific trucking job. One of the benefits, most tanker truckers only work locally, no long-hauling away from the family.

“Those are important jobs, they are good paying jobs but they are a little more labor intensive than the normal over the road trucking jobs because they involve pipes and things like that and require certifications,” said Mark Colson at the Alabama Trucking Association.

Just a quick search online showed more than 100 jobs available close by, paying up to 75,000 a year.

