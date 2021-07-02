LawCall
State Trooper patrols increase for Fourth of July Weekend

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State troopers confirm increased patrols started early this morning. Troopers will be monitoring the interstate and state highways, looking for aggressive drivers, including people speeding, driving distracted and following vehicles too closely.

Troopers will also have DUI checkpoints and partnering with other law enforcement groups to be as visible as possible.

A State Trooper spokesman believes drivers are less likely to break traffic laws in the presence of law enforcement. “

We think officer presence is huge. It’s paramount in creating an environment that’s conducive to safe travels . We believe that individual is less likely to operate a vehicle carelessly if you see that fully marked patrol vehicle,” Trooper spokesperson Reginal King explained.

Troopers also want drivers to be mindful of their own safety and buckle their seatbelts and make sure their passengers are buckled up too. These increased patrols are happening now until midnight July 5th.

