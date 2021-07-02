Sex offender arrested in Etowah County, also accused of grabbing deputy’s arm

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday for a Sex Offender Registration Violation and other charges, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

George Wayne Jordan Jr. is charged with a Sex Offender Failing to Register, Resisting Arrest, Assault 2nd (on Law Enforcement Officer).

Investigators said Jordan was arrested after a tip that a sex offender from Florida was living at a residence in the Owls Hollow area of Etowah County.

Sgt. Victor Payne and Investigator Brian Smith investigated the tip.

Etowah County deputies said when they made contact with Jordan he resisted arrest and grabbed one of the deputy’s arms and attempted to push him off of the porch. After a brief scuffle, Jordan was taken into custody. Jordan was checked by deputies at the scene and taken to the Etowah County Detention Center.

One of the deputies involved in the incident was checked out at a local medical center for minor injuries and was released.

George Wayne Jordan Jr. is wanted for the out of state warrants along with new warrants acquired during the arrest. He is being held in the Etowah County Jail on a $51,000 cash bond and will be awaiting extradition to Florida to face his charges there also.

