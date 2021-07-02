Mobile, Ala. police searching for missing 2-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Illy Reed.

Illy is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on June 30 around 12 p.m., in Mobile, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Illy Reed, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or call 911.

