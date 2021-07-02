LawCall
Lincoln man struck, killed by car while riding bicycle

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday claimed the life of a Lincoln man.

Police say 42-year-old Benjamin Szostak was fatally injured while riding a bicycle on AL 77 near the 74 mile marker around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Szostak was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Rodney German of South Carolina, according to police.

Officers say Szostak was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but succumbed from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

