Jump in! 2 Birmingham pools will open, swim at Crestwood for free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crestwood and Memorial, two of the 18 pools operated by Birmingham Park and Recreation, will open for the month of July, starting July 3 and 4, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

After the holiday weekend Crestwood and Memorial pools will have normal operating hours of Tuesday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The pools were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. It costs $1 to swim at Memorial Park, 524 6th Avenue South.

And District 5 Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said he’ll cover the cost of any resident who would like to enjoy a cool dip in the pool at Crestwood, 5400 Crestwood Blvd.

“Simply stated, the pool will offer a healthy and safe outlet for kids during the hot days of summer. It’s a great investment as I see it, and I’m happy to support this recreation program by making it free to enjoy the pool at Crestwood,” said Councilor Darrell O’Quinn.

The public may call 205-254-2329 for additional information on operating hours and use of the pool facilities offered by Birmingham Park and Recreation.

