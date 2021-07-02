LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jump in! 2 Birmingham pools will open, swim at Crestwood for free

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crestwood and Memorial, two of the 18 pools operated by Birmingham Park and Recreation, will open for the month of July, starting July 3 and 4, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

After the holiday weekend Crestwood and Memorial pools will have normal operating hours of Tuesday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. The pools were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. It costs $1 to swim at Memorial Park, 524 6th Avenue South.

And District 5 Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said he’ll cover the cost of any resident who would like to enjoy a cool dip in the pool at Crestwood, 5400 Crestwood Blvd.

“Simply stated, the pool will offer a healthy and safe outlet for kids during the hot days of summer. It’s a great investment as I see it, and I’m happy to support this recreation program by making it free to enjoy the pool at Crestwood,” said Councilor Darrell O’Quinn.

The public may call 205-254-2329 for additional information on operating hours and use of the pool facilities offered by Birmingham Park and Recreation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

Latest News

4th of July fireworks celebrations
Calera girls raising money for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch
Young girls in Calera raising money to donate to Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch after deadly van crash
Woman says she was schemed trying to rent house
Woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home in Springville
PARA spokesperson Becky Booker is in disbelief over recently discovered vandalism at the...
Items stolen and vandalized in all-inclusive playground in Tuscaloosa