LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Helena City Councilors appoint new members of Diversity and Inclusion Board

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena City Council leaders appointed 11 members to its newly established Diversity and Inclusion Board at Monday’s city council meeting.

“After things happened last summer, several community members came forward who felt like a board of this type would be beneficial to the city and identify areas we could improve,” said Laura Joseph, Helena City Council Member.

The summer of 2020 was marked with demonstrations across the country following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Councilor Laura Joseph will serve as the liaison between the volunteers on the board and the city to look into ways to make sure every person in Helena, regardless of background, feels represented and valued.

“Unfortunately, you cannot legislate kindness toward one another,” said Joseph, “Identify ways that we can come together; whether it’s sharing experiences or events.”

The 11 member board includes community members of different backgrounds including race, gender, sexual orientation, and age.

Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board Members

  1. Maggie Bell
  2. Stacee Brown
  3. Jerome Dangerfield
  4. Kennethee Dunner
  5. Dominga Gardner
  6. Wei Han
  7. Cory Johnson
  8. Micaela Oer
  9. Brad Radice
  10. Joe Steele
  11. Gracious Washington

The position is a 4-year appointment and the board will have its first meeting this month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
UPDATE: 7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire identified
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app

Latest News

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
Finding fireworks for the Fourth of July
Finding fireworks for the Fourth of July
Trucker shortage and gasoline
Trucker shortage and gasoline
Vaccinations available at weekend concert in Birmingham
Vaccinations available at weekend concert in Birmingham
Fireworks safety
Firefighters suggest alternatives to fireworks on the Fourth of July