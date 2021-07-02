Helena City Councilors appoint new members of Diversity and Inclusion Board

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena City Council leaders appointed 11 members to its newly established Diversity and Inclusion Board at Monday’s city council meeting.

“After things happened last summer, several community members came forward who felt like a board of this type would be beneficial to the city and identify areas we could improve,” said Laura Joseph, Helena City Council Member.

The summer of 2020 was marked with demonstrations across the country following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Councilor Laura Joseph will serve as the liaison between the volunteers on the board and the city to look into ways to make sure every person in Helena, regardless of background, feels represented and valued.

“Unfortunately, you cannot legislate kindness toward one another,” said Joseph, “Identify ways that we can come together; whether it’s sharing experiences or events.”

The 11 member board includes community members of different backgrounds including race, gender, sexual orientation, and age.

Helena Diversity & Inclusion Board Members

Maggie Bell Stacee Brown Jerome Dangerfield Kennethee Dunner Dominga Gardner Wei Han Cory Johnson Micaela Oer Brad Radice Joe Steele Gracious Washington

The position is a 4-year appointment and the board will have its first meeting this month.

