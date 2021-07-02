LawCall
Health officials say it’s important not to delay primary health care any longer

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospital officials said they are starting to see more patients that delayed health care during the pandemic return to the doctor’s office.

Officials with UAB and Ascension St. Vincent’s said many people delayed their routine doctors checkups, lab work, and appointments during the pandemic.

“At this point in time, we recommend people do not delay their medical care,” UAB’s Dr. Stephen Russell said. “We are seeing our numbers go up in our practices. We are seeing more people who are able to come in and more people who are calling in.”

Dr. Russell said primary care visits are increasing, but it’s not hard to get an appointment. He said delaying further could be harmful.

“We have seen a few situations where people have delayed perhaps investigating a lump or investigating shortness of breath,” Russell said. “As a result, we’ve seen some new diagnosis of cancer or cardiac disease that might have been caught sooner had people not delayed.”

Dr. Russell said if you have a pre- existing condition and you haven’t gone for a checkup, it could make you more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“If some of these routine medical conditions are not well controlled, that can actually increase your risk not just for the medical condition you have, but for other conditions such as Covid or other infectious diseases.”

Ascension St. Vincent’s primary care Dr. Maria Cumagun said they’ve seen an increase in routine patients since the start of the year.

“Since 2021, our visits have been hovering anywhere from 90 to 95 percent of our pre-Covid baseline,” Cumagun said. “I would be comfortable to say that it appears to be safe coming back for your routine visits now.”

Russell said telehealth visits are still being offered.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

