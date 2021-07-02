LawCall
Fultondale man walks again with help from UAB

A Fultondale man is walking again after losing his leg in a deadly tornado that ripped through northern Jefferson County back in January. He’s doing it thanks to a team of doctors at UAB.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fultondale man is walking again after losing his leg in a deadly tornado that ripped through northern Jefferson County back in January.

He’s doing it thanks to a team of doctors at UAB.

Arnoldo Vasquez Hernandez was trying to usher his family to safety on that night back on January 25th, getting them all downstairs into their basement when an Oak tree crashed through the house pinning him to the stairs.

The only way rescue workers could free him was to remove his leg.

Now, five months later, Mr. Vasquez is walking again.

“(In Spanish, translated by interpreter) The tornado passed through my house and that’s when the nightmare started. That’s when the nightmare began for me and my family,” Vasquez said.

That January tornado changed Arnoldo Vasquez Hernandez’s life forever.

A team of surgeons, doctors, and nurses, working through rain, darkness, and unstable conditions, freed him from a tree he was pinned under by removing his left leg.

“(in Spanish…translated by interpreter) From then on it’s been a little bit of a struggle to get used to this new lifestyle of ours, but luckily there we are,” Vasquez explained.

Just two days later, Vasquez started rehabilitation.

One doctor saying he’s never seen a case like this one.

“In a country like ours, you’d never think that something like this might have to happen. He’s the first patient that I’ve had that’s dealt with this situation, and I can’t believe it went so well,” said Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UAB, Dr. Conley Carr.

On June 1st, Vasquez was fitted with a prosthesis allowing him to walk for the first time in five months.

Dr. Conley Carr said Mr. Vasquez has remained positive through it all turning his tragedy into triumph.

“You know, a lot of this happened because he was trying to protect his family and that’s all that mattered to him that his family was okay. Never saw him down, upset even in the midst of severe pain, he would just kind of tighten up and just bear with it, but his disposition was amazing throughout the whole process,” Dr. Carr said.

“(In Spanish…translated by interpreter) Constantly thinking about my kids and watching them grow and just trying to overcome this situation. That’s what’s kept me with a positive attitude. I’m happy, but it’s been a little bit difficult, but with the help of the doctors and therapy, I’m getting better and hopefully, I’ll get on getting better,” Vasquez said.

Mr. Vasquez is back home with his family and adjusting to his new lifestyle.

The family was struggling to find a way to pay for his prothesis, but UAB was able to find a way to completely cover the costs.

