Former Decatur teacher faces ten-year sentence for engaging in sex act with student

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt received a ten-year sentence on Thursday for having sex with students.

Witt was originally arrested in 2016 on two counts of engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. She pleaded guilty to violating Alabama’s school employee sex law in March of 2021.

The handed down ten-year sentence includes:

First 18 months in prison

Next 18 months to be served in the Community Corrections Program

Remainder of the sentence will be served on three years of probation

Not only did she ask for probation, but half of the courtroom was full of her supporters hoping she would go home.

One of those supporters who asked the judge for leniency was the victim.

In court, the victim testified that Witt shouldn’t go to prison because he was 18 at the time, the relationship was consensual, and he said she and her family have endured enough.

The former Decatur High teacher was arrested in 2016. She pursued a long legal battle with the courts because she maintained the relationship was consensual.

Then in March, Witt pleaded guilty to violating the state’s “school employee sex law”. The Assistant DA said that this law exists to protect kids.

She also says even though the victim asked for leniency, Witt was in a position of trust and authority and she broke that trust.

As she was being put in the van to be transported to jail, she was asked did she feel like her sentence was fair just. She shook her head no.

