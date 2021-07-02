FIRST ALERT: Rainy weather Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Make sure you grab the umbrella and rain gear for today. A cold front is moving into the state and producing showers and some thunderstorms across the area. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers across Central Alabama that are moving to the southeast. Plan for pockets of rain during your morning commute. I would allow some extra time to get to your destination to be on the safe side. It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. Plan for showers and some embedded thunderstorms to continue into the late morning and afternoon hours. Main threats today will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, and some lightning. We will likely begin to dry out for areas north of I-20 by this evening. Most of us will stay mostly cloudy today, but we could see some sunshine for parts of north Alabama this afternoon as drier air begins to move in. We’ll likely stay in the 70s this morning with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s this afternoon. If you see some sunshine this afternoon, temperatures could trend a few degrees warmer in the mid 80s. Winds today will shift from the south to the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I think by 8-9 PM tonight, all of Central Alabama will end up dry. If you plan on seeing fireworks at the Barons game or in Hoover this evening, we should be dry with clouds slowly moving out. Temperatures will cool into the low to mid 70s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of dry and sunny weather this weekend! Dew points are forecast to drop into the lower 60s making it feel comfortable outside over the weekend. With a clearing sky and lower humidity levels, you will likely notice slightly cooler mornings. Tomorrow morning we should end up in the mid 60s with some lower 60s in parts of North Alabama. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will come from the north tomorrow at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend time outdoors. If you plan on watching fireworks tomorrow night, the weather will be very nice with a mostly clear sky and temperatures cooling into the 70s by 8-9 p.m. Sunset is around 8:01 p.m. It probably won’t get completely dark outside until 8:45 p.m.

Independence Day Forecast: The Fourth of July is looking very nice! We’ll likely start Sunday off with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Some spots in North Alabama could cool into the upper 50s! We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It’ll be a hot afternoon, but humidity levels will remain comfortable. Weather will be fantastic for cookouts, pool time, and for fireworks later that evening. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 70s Sunday evening with a mostly clear sky.

Rain Chances Return Next Week: The stalled front along the Gulf Coast will likely weaken and lift to the north as we head into next Monday and Tuesday. It will allow southerly flow to enter our area giving us higher humidity levels. With more mugginess in the air, we will have to introduce some isolated storm chances for early next week. Rain chances could increase by the middle and end of the week around 30-50 percent. Temperatures will trend near to slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows near 70°F.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa continues to spin in the Central Atlantic this morning with wind speeds up to 60 mph. It continues to rapidly move to the west-northwest at 25-30 mph towards the Lesser Antilles. The latest forecast shows Elsa slowly gaining strength as it moves into the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center keeps Elsa as a tropical storm over the next five days, but a few models hint it could become a hurricane. It will likely curve to the northwest and possibly move through parts of Cuba Sunday. Tropical storm watches have already been issued for parts of Jamaica and Hispaniola. Elsa will likely weaken if it moves over the mountainous terrain of Cuba Sunday. It will then likely emerge into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and possibly impact Florida. If Elsa moves over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it could slowly gain strength. If it moves into Florida, it will likely remain fairly weak. Some of the models hint that there’s still a chance it could impact the Florida Panhandle or the west coast of Florida by next Tuesday-Wednesday. We still remain on the western side of the forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center. As long as we stay west of the center of the storm, our impacts locally look very small. If Elsa trends farther west, it could become a bigger Gulf threat. With plenty of uncertainty remaining in the forecast, please check in with us frequently over the weekend as we fine tune this forecast. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, you will not have to worry about Elsa. Just plan for scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the mid 80s. The rip current threat is forecast to remain low through Sunday.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend!

