Fireworks could be in short supply this Fourth of July weekend

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - We all remember the toilet paper shortage earlier this year. Now add fireworks to the list. We’re checking to see what the impact is locally.

Supply chains are still struggling to keep up with demand and congestion at ports is leading to the shortage.

Fortunately for Steel City Fireworks Company, they were thinking ahead earlier this year and right now are fully stocked. We stopped by their fireworks superstore in Maylene Thursday in Shelby County. Owner Evan Vines started ordering fireworks right after New Years to get ahead of the any potential shortages like we’re seeing around the country.

Knowing he has a good supply of fireworks may bring even more people into his store. So you may want to shop there sooner before his supply dwindles.

“Each day that’s gone by this week, we’ve seen it pick up, sales have picked up. Today has been pretty busy. We’re expecting a big day Friday. The closer we get to the Fourth, the crazier our stores are going to get with customers,” Vines said.

Depending on where you shop, you could see fireworks prices go up. Vines say right now he has extra stock of fireworks on hand to reload his stores around the metro.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

