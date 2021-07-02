LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Firefighters suggest alternatives to fireworks on the Fourth of July

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has plenty of experience responding to emergencies associated with fireworks. Firefighters are asking people to consider safer ways to celebrate the Fourth this year.

“Every year we respond to incidents involving fireworks. It can range anywhere from 5 to 10 incidents a year,” explained Holly Whigham, the Fire and Life Safety Educator with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.

She said they responded to 5 emergency calls for injuries that came from mishandling fireworks in 2020.

Fireworks are also banned within the city limits of Tuscaloosa, but that doesn’t mean some people aren’t lighting them up anyway.

“Anybody who is able to do that legally, we really stress the importance of doing things safely and just being aware if all the risks involved. Of course, fires are a risk, injuries are a risk,” Whigham continued.

That’s why the fire department is cautioning people about being careless. Whigham offered safe alternatives to firecrackers that you could consider.

“If you are planning on giving your children sparklers. There are some alternatives that we suggest you do. You can go buy glow sticks, buying them at Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Target. Having a patriotic craft for your kids to do. And then of course gathering the family together and attending a professional fireworks show.” The city of Tuscaloosa has a fireworks show set for 9pm on Sunday the Fourth of July at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater that’s free to the public during The Celebration on the River.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
UPDATE: 7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire identified
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app

Latest News

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
Finding fireworks for the Fourth of July
Finding fireworks for the Fourth of July
Trucker shortage and gasoline
Trucker shortage and gasoline
Vaccinations available at weekend concert in Birmingham
Vaccinations available at weekend concert in Birmingham