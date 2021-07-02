Firefighters suggest alternatives to fireworks on the Fourth of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has plenty of experience responding to emergencies associated with fireworks. Firefighters are asking people to consider safer ways to celebrate the Fourth this year.

“Every year we respond to incidents involving fireworks. It can range anywhere from 5 to 10 incidents a year,” explained Holly Whigham, the Fire and Life Safety Educator with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.

She said they responded to 5 emergency calls for injuries that came from mishandling fireworks in 2020.

Fireworks are also banned within the city limits of Tuscaloosa, but that doesn’t mean some people aren’t lighting them up anyway.

“Anybody who is able to do that legally, we really stress the importance of doing things safely and just being aware if all the risks involved. Of course, fires are a risk, injuries are a risk,” Whigham continued.

That’s why the fire department is cautioning people about being careless. Whigham offered safe alternatives to firecrackers that you could consider.

“If you are planning on giving your children sparklers. There are some alternatives that we suggest you do. You can go buy glow sticks, buying them at Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Target. Having a patriotic craft for your kids to do. And then of course gathering the family together and attending a professional fireworks show.” The city of Tuscaloosa has a fireworks show set for 9pm on Sunday the Fourth of July at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater that’s free to the public during The Celebration on the River.

