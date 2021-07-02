LawCall
Festive cocktail

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
1 gallon

Ingredients:

7 ounces light rum

7 ounces vodka

7 ounces gin

1 cup sugar

24 ounces orange juice

24 ounces pineapple juice

24 ounces sprite

1 bottle Chardonnay

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a gallon or half gallon container. Add garnishes into the container such as cherries, apple chunks and orange slices.

To serve:

Pour blue curaçao in a wine glass filled with crushed ice. Pour sangria mixture over the ice and garnish with cherry and orange slice. Continue to add sangria mix over the blue curaçao as your guest drink the cocktail down.

1/2 gallon option:

Ingredients:

4 ounces light rum

4 ounces vodka

4 ounces gin

1/2 cup sugar

12 ounces orange juice

12 ounces pineapple juice

12 ounces sprite

1/2 bottle Chardonnay

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a gallon or half gallon container. Add garnishes into the container such as cherries, apple chunks and orange slices.

To serve:

Pour blue curaçao in a wine glass filled with crushed ice. Pour sangria over the ice and garnish with cherry and orange slice.

