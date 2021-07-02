LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cullman Shooting Team: Aiming for a national title

By Christina Chambers
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Maddie Files was nervous the first time she fired a shotgun, but now it’s something she loves to do.

“When I get up there, I’m like don’t be nervous, don’t think about anything, just shoot, just shoot, you’re doing it for fun,” said Cullman High School junior Maddie Files.

Files is one of 30 students on Cullman High School’s shooting team, which was created five years ago.

“It’s a niche, a lot of kids can’t play football, they can’t play baseball, or basketball, but they can come out here and shoot a gun,” said Cullman High School shooting coach Hayden Faulk.

Faulk says shooting is all about hand-eye coordination like in baseball or golf. “Once you try it, you’re going to love it within five minutes,” Faulk said.

“I play tennis so it’s just something different and fun to do like it’s just different than most sports,” Files added.

There are three types of shooting events at tournaments: skeet, trap, and sport clays. For Gage Howard, he’s excelled at the sport and will be competing for a national championship next week.

“It’s a great opportunity because so many schools don’t have it because it’s new, the goal is to win,” Cullman sophomore Gage Howard said.

Cullman is one of two high schools in Cullman County who has a shooting team, but they’re hopeful the sport will continue to grow.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

Latest News

Cullman High shooting team headed to nationals
Cullman High shooting team headed to nationals
Auburn QB Bo Nix posted on Instagram that he has partnered with Milo's Tea Company.
Auburn QB Bo Nix, others cash in on NIL deals
College athletes can now make money off name, image, likeness
College athletes can now make money off name, image, likeness
2 college athletes in Alabama announce NIL endorsement deals