Cullman Shooting Team: Aiming for a national title

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Maddie Files was nervous the first time she fired a shotgun, but now it’s something she loves to do.

“When I get up there, I’m like don’t be nervous, don’t think about anything, just shoot, just shoot, you’re doing it for fun,” said Cullman High School junior Maddie Files.

Files is one of 30 students on Cullman High School’s shooting team, which was created five years ago.

“It’s a niche, a lot of kids can’t play football, they can’t play baseball, or basketball, but they can come out here and shoot a gun,” said Cullman High School shooting coach Hayden Faulk.

Faulk says shooting is all about hand-eye coordination like in baseball or golf. “Once you try it, you’re going to love it within five minutes,” Faulk said.

“I play tennis so it’s just something different and fun to do like it’s just different than most sports,” Files added.

There are three types of shooting events at tournaments: skeet, trap, and sport clays. For Gage Howard, he’s excelled at the sport and will be competing for a national championship next week.

“It’s a great opportunity because so many schools don’t have it because it’s new, the goal is to win,” Cullman sophomore Gage Howard said.

Cullman is one of two high schools in Cullman County who has a shooting team, but they’re hopeful the sport will continue to grow.

