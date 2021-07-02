Concerns of COVID-19 spreading more among unvaccinated going into Fourth of July weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More red showing up on the state’s COVID-19 risk map is definitely not the direction health leaders say we need to head in ahead of another big holiday. Much of the Birmingham metro area is now shaded in red indicating very high risk for community spread.

The largest unvaccinated population in Alabama is 18 to 35 years old, according to UAB infectious expert Dr. Michael Saag. Saag tells us if this group is gathering in large numbers this holiday weekend, it’s just a matter of time before COVID takes its toll just like it did last summer.

“I’m concerned that it’s just kind of primed and ready to go for that population, the younger people, to become infected and start becoming sick with this,” Dr. Saag said.

Saag says given the state of things, with continued low vaccinations and not a lot of people wearing face masks, it’s not going to take much for COVID and the more aggressive Delta variant to spread.

“I hope it doesn’t happen. I can’t be assured that it’s going to happen but we are at pretty good risk for that happening,” Saag said.

The impact of the Delta variant is still limited in Alabama with almost 30 cases so far, but doctors say it’s the most contagious variant out there.

