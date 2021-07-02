Birmingham police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for a missing teenager.

Ekhaja Jackson, 15, was last seen by family on April 28, 2021. Police say Jackson is known to run away and has made sporadic contact with family; however she has not returned home.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ekhaja Jackson please contact 911 or the Birmingham Police Department Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8445. pic.twitter.com/cq4jkRQUox — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 2, 2021

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ekhaja Jackson please call 911 or the Birmingham Police Department Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8445.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.