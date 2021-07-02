Birmingham City officials offering free concert tickets for people who get vaccinated

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City officials are pushing to get vaccines into arms ahead of the “Independence Weekend Summer Slam” concert at Legion Field this Saturday.

City Council President William Parker said the last incentive program at Legion Field helped get more than one thousand people vaccinated and he hopes to match that number for the July 3rd concert.

Parker said they are expecting a large number of people to get their shots at Legion Field tomorrow in exchange for a free ticket to the concert. He said the weather earlier this week has caused a slower turnout, but they expect hundreds.

You can get the vaccine at Legion Field up until 6 o’clock Friday, July 2nd, but Parker said they will expand shots into Saturday morning before the event if they need to.

“Last year we were sheltering in place and we have made tremendous amounts of progress in this last year, but we have more work to do,” Parker said. “We are at the corner, but we have not turned the corner, so we need to continue to stress the importance of everyone please receive and take the vaccination.”

Parker said they are planning to announce more incentive programs within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.