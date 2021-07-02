B’ham firefighters extinguish house fire on Avenue F

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service extinguished a house fire on Avenue F early Friday morning.

The fire chief said the home had visible flames erupting from the back side of house. Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly got it under control.

The owner of the home was notified and is on his way to the scene.

As of now officials believe the house to be vacant, or is a rental property. The fire chief said no one was inside when fire crews arrived on scene and through their preliminary search.

