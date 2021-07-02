LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Attalla teenager killed in accident on U.S. 278

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old from Attalla was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, June 30.

Alabama State Troopers said the teenager was killed when he was driving around 9:00 p.m., crossed the center line and collided with a 2019 tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near McCourt Road, in the Walnut Grove community.

The teen, who was not using a seat belt, was partially ejected, and died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as the Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly work-related accident at ACIPCO
Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app
Britney Spears wants the 13-year-old conservatorship to come to an end.
Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

Latest News

Ekhaja Jackson was last seen in April by her family.
Birmingham police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
TRASH LINES NEIGHBORHOOD ROADSIDES IN BRIGHTON COMMUNITY
On Your Side: Taxpayers paying staggering bill on litter cleanup
Litter costs taxpayers millions
Litter costs taxpayers millions
Lincoln man struck, killed by car while riding bicycle