Attalla teenager killed in accident on U.S. 278

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old from Attalla was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, June 30.

Alabama State Troopers said the teenager was killed when he was driving around 9:00 p.m., crossed the center line and collided with a 2019 tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near McCourt Road, in the Walnut Grove community.

The teen, who was not using a seat belt, was partially ejected, and died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as the Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

