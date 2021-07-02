Aliceville man held on $1M bond in attempted murder investigation

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Aliceville man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot in June.

Aliceville Police and investigators with the 24th Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office were called to a house in the 600 block of Jasper Road at 8 a.m. June 20.

Investigators said a woman had been shot during a fight. She survived the shooting, and was treated at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for a serious injury.

District Attorney investigators charged Dewon Lathomas Mayhew, 30, with attempted murder. He is currently being held in the Pickens County Jail.

Based on the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter, District Attorney Andy Hamlin asked for an elevated bond. District Judge David L. Bailey granted the motion, setting Mayhew’s bond at $1 million.

