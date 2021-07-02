LawCall
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mobile police are hunting for whoever shot up the house of Alabama Senator Vivian Davis Figures.

Investigators told FOX10 News, 23 shots were fired at the senator’s Toulminville home. Fortunately, no-one was there at the time.

Two of Figures’ neighbors heard at least five or six shots around 5am Wednesday morning.

“At five o’clock that morning, I heard shots ring out and I laid there for a few seconds but I didn’t know whether if I jumped up quick, that a bullet or something may come through the window. I looked out of all the windows to see if I could see anybody walking around or driving  but I didn’t see nothing. Just heard the shots.” said one of Figures’ neighbors.

This woman said she’s lived on the street in Toulminville for 41 years and can’t understand why someone would target Sen. Figures.

“She’s a good neighbor, good neighbor,” said the neighbor. “It’s terrifying! Right in your own backyard or right on your same street.”

Sen. Figures has been in office since the 90′s. FOX10 News reached out to her Thursday, but haven’t heard back.

