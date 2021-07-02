4th of July fireworks celebrations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July start Friday night across Alabama. You can watch sky shows across the state or stay at home and watch with us on WBRC FOX6. Thunder on the Mountain presented by Medical Properties Trust starts at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Here are some celebrations:
Friday, July 2
Alabaster - Thompson H.S. - Fri. July 2nd - 9pm
Calera - Main Street - Fri. July 2nd - 8pm
Hoover - Hoover Met - Fri. July 2nd - 9pm
Leeds - Outlet Shops of Grand River - Fri. July 2nd - 9pm
Saturday, July 3
Lake Mitchell - Cargile Creek - Sat. July 3rd - 9pm
Pelham - Oak Mountain State Park - Sat. July 3rd - 9pm
Sunday, July 4
Anniston - 1128 Ferron Avenue - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Blount Co. - Oneonta City School - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Birmingham - Vulcan Park & Museum - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Carbon Hill - Carbon Hill Pool - Sun. July 4th - 8:30pm
Clanton - Clanton City Park - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Cullman - Smith Lake Park - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Gadsden - Bellevue Baptist Church - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Gadsden - Coosa Landing - Sun. July 4th - 8pm
Harpersville - Morgan Creek Winery - Sun. July 4th - 9:15pm
Maplesville - Maplesville Community Church - Sun. July 4th - Sundown
Moody - Moody City Park - Sun. July 4th - 6 - 9pm
Pell City - Lakeside Park - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Sumiton - Sumiton Church of God - Sun. July 4th - Sundown
Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Sun. July 4th - 9pm
Walker Co. - Devils Branch Smith Lake Park- Sun. July 4th - 9pm
