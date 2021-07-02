4th of July fireworks celebrations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July start Friday night across Alabama. You can watch sky shows across the state or stay at home and watch with us on WBRC FOX6. Thunder on the Mountain presented by Medical Properties Trust starts at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Here are some celebrations:

Friday, July 2

Alabaster - Thompson H.S. - Fri. July 2nd - 9pm

Calera - Main Street - Fri. July 2nd - 8pm

Hoover - Hoover Met - Fri. July 2nd - 9pm

Leeds - Outlet Shops of Grand River - Fri. July 2nd - 9pm

Saturday, July 3

Lake Mitchell - Cargile Creek - Sat. July 3rd - 9pm

Pelham - Oak Mountain State Park - Sat. July 3rd - 9pm

Sunday, July 4

Anniston - 1128 Ferron Avenue - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Blount Co. - Oneonta City School - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Birmingham - Vulcan Park & Museum - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Carbon Hill - Carbon Hill Pool - Sun. July 4th - 8:30pm

Clanton - Clanton City Park - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Cullman - Smith Lake Park - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Gadsden - Bellevue Baptist Church - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Gadsden - Coosa Landing - Sun. July 4th - 8pm

Harpersville - Morgan Creek Winery - Sun. July 4th - 9:15pm

Maplesville - Maplesville Community Church - Sun. July 4th - Sundown

Moody - Moody City Park - Sun. July 4th - 6 - 9pm

Pell City - Lakeside Park - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Sumiton - Sumiton Church of God - Sun. July 4th - Sundown

Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Sun. July 4th - 9pm

Walker Co. - Devils Branch Smith Lake Park- Sun. July 4th - 9pm

