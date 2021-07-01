LawCall
Tuscaloosa City Schools hosting teacher open house Thursday

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools is hosting an event Thursday for those interested in becoming a teacher in their school district. Teacher applicants can expect to participate in this open house in the comfort of their own home.

This event is designed to give interested teacher candidates the opportunity to talk with Tuscaloosa City School staff. The school district offers a laptop to support teaching responsibilities, teacher mentoring programs, a benefits package, including free dental insurance to a single employee, personal well-being services and professional development.

The Executive Director of Human Resources for the school system, Deron Cameron, Ph.D., said, “We want candidates who want to be their favorite teacher for our children.”

This is a virtual event that kicks off at 2 p.m. on July 1.

Meeting ID: meet.google.com/ofg-kmmo-bzy

Phone Number: 1-513-666-7400‬ PIN: ‪644 279 905#‬

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 205-759-3677.

