Scooter riders should keep safety in mind

Veo recommends helmets but they are not required in Alabama.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As scooters buzz around Birmingham, reports of injuries are rising.

We spoke with Birmingham city council Darrell O’Quinn who says riders need to remember the rules. Last night there was a bloody scooter incident on the hill coming down from the Vulcan, a reminder that scooters can be dangerous.

From the first foot push to the smooth glide, scooters are mostly used as a fun way to get around in downtown Birmingham, but the consequences of crashing out can be costly. Consumer Reports says most people do not use safe practices, even though Veo, the company who makes the scooters, has a list of rules and Councilman O’Quinn says that’s a problem.

“One of the growing pains we’ve had is that some people think they’re toys,” he said.

The U-S Consumer Product Safety Commission has also intently studied scooter usage, and says injuries have gone up dramatically, including more head injuries.

Councilman O’Quinn says while helmets aren’t legally required, they’re a good idea if you have one.

“All of the rules that you would follow when you are riding a bike, like wearing a helmet, all of the things you would do the rules of the road still apply,” he said.

Veo has its users agree to terms when they rent a scooter, which includes releasing them from any injury liability.

