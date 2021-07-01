Pelham City Schools exploring purchasing land for new school site

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham City Schools could expand its footprint within the next few years.

School board leaders approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting for the superintendent to start the process of determining where a new school could go. The resolution doesn’t dictate the type of school or location, but it did note some parts of Pelham may need more attention based on the current landscape of the district.

“We have three schools now that are on the west side of I-65, and only one on the east side,” said Dr. Scott Coefield.

The superintendent says enrollment has grown by 12 percent since 2016, and some current school sites are nearing capacity.

“We’re still good to handle another 4-5 percent of growth,” said Coefield. “But if we get 5-6 growth then we’re getting into things.”

The district didn’t provide a cost estimate or timeline for when it hopes to break ground, but says it’s looking for a site that’s between 60-80 acres.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.