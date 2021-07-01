LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pelham City Schools exploring purchasing land for new school site

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham City Schools could expand its footprint within the next few years.

School board leaders approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting for the superintendent to start the process of determining where a new school could go. The resolution doesn’t dictate the type of school or location, but it did note some parts of Pelham may need more attention based on the current landscape of the district.

“We have three schools now that are on the west side of I-65, and only one on the east side,” said Dr. Scott Coefield.

The superintendent says enrollment has grown by 12 percent since 2016, and some current school sites are nearing capacity.

“We’re still good to handle another 4-5 percent of growth,” said Coefield. “But if we get 5-6 growth then we’re getting into things.”

The district didn’t provide a cost estimate or timeline for when it hopes to break ground, but says it’s looking for a site that’s between 60-80 acres.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire
Keeping your family safe during snake season
The victim has been identified as Dentarius Maurice Jackson.
20-year-old man dies after shooting at Birmingham Chevron
Video of the June 16 incident shows Trooper George Smyrnios with his Taser drawn and pointed at...
Teen feared for his life when Fla. trooper used stun gun on him in girlfriend’s yard

Latest News

Teacher applicants can expect to participate in this Tuscaloosa City School open house in the...
Tuscaloosa City Schools hosting teacher open house Thursday
Woman says she was schemed trying to rent house
Woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home in Springville
Who is most likely to be a breakthrough COVID case?
Health officials talk Breakthrough COVID-19 and what you need to know
Scooter riders should keep safety in mind