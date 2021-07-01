Motorcycle passenger dies following crash on I-22 in Graysville

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 55-year-old woman from Cordova has died following a motorcycle accident in on I-22 in Graysville.

The victim has been identified as Tina Rae Carter Pounds.

The accident happened Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. on I-22 near mile marker 88.

Authorities say the woman was a passenger on the 1999 Yamaha motorcycle when the driver lost control and and wrecked along the grass shoulder of the interstate.

Both the driver and woman were taken to UAB Hospital. The woman died shortly after the accident.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Alabama Law enforcement Agency.

