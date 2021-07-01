Man dies in work-related accident at ACIPCO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died in a work-related accident at ACIPCO Thursday morning.

American Cast Iron Pipe Company released this statement:

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., ACIPCO employee Mark McAlpine died in a work-related accident. A thorough investigation is being conducted. Counselors are on-site to meet with our employees. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and coworkers.

