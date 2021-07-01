LawCall
‘Major’ water main break in Bradford area

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works crews are working a major main break near the Carson Filter Plant in Pinson.

The BWWB spokesperson said the 20-inch main break will result in several customers in the Bradford area to be without water for an estimated time of at least 5 hours.

Here is the statement from BWWB: We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the patience as we work diligently to restore service as quickly as we can.

