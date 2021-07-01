LawCall
Gov. Ivey meets with 102-year-old WWII hero

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey had a special visitor Thursday morning in Montgomery.

The governor met with World War II hero and veteran Sidney Walton. They talked about Walton’s service, Governor Ivey’s father’s service, and Alabama.

Walton is on a 50-State, 50-Governor No Regrets Tour.

Sidney Walton was stationed at Camp Sibert, AL during WWII. He is launching a campaign to raise money for frontline nurses during the remainder of his No Regrets Tour.

During their meeting, Governor Ivey presented Mr. Walton an official Governor of Alabama challenge coin. The governor has previously met Mr. Walton.

Governor Ivey also issued the following comment:

“The world needs more Sidney Waltons, and I was glad to see him again today. It was a true honor to host Mr. Walton in my office and discuss both his and my father’s service to our great country. This man is a true patriot and an example for us all.” – Governor Kay Ivey

SOURCE: Gov. Ivey's office
Gov. Ivey met with WWII Vet Sidney Walton, he was stationed in Ala. SOURCE: Gov. Ivey's office
