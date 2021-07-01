FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances Thursday evening into Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting off the day warm and muggy with temperatures mostly in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with cloud cover across the state. I can’t rule out some patchy fog this morning in spots that received some rainfall yesterday. Just remember to use your low beams if you encounter patchy fog this morning. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 a.m. Plan for another warm and muggy afternoon today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will come from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. We’ll introduce a 40-50 percent chance for scattered showers and storms today. Best chance to see rain will likely occur this evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front approaches the state. Areas along and north of I-20/59 will have the greatest potential to see storms later today. Any storm that forms could produce locally heavy rain, gust winds up to 30-40 mph, and some lightning. Just make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather app for heavy rain and lightning notifications.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front for tomorrow. Majority of the models are showing a wet start to Friday. We will likely see a line of showers and storms move in from Tennessee tomorrow morning. Plan for pockets of heavy rain with some embedded thunder for your Friday morning commute. Severe threat is low, but we can’t rule out a few strong storms. The rain will shift to the south by tomorrow afternoon, but we could see widely scattered showers and storms redevelop along and south of I-20/59. With plenty of cloud cover and high rain chances, temperatures will likely trend well below average with highs in the lower 80s. Winds will begin to move in from the northwest at 5-10 mph tomorrow evening as drier air filters in. I think most of Friday evening is trending dry with only a small chance for spotty showers south of I-20 after 7 p.m. Biggest threat tomorrow will be heavy rain.

Drying Out Saturday: Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day! Models hint that the cold front will be farther south, so I have eliminated the rain chance for all of Central Alabama Saturday. We should start the day slightly cooler with lows in the mid 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will also trend lower so it should feel nice outside. Great weather if you want to enjoy some time at the pool or lake.

Independence Day Forecast: If you are planning on celebrating the Fourth of July Sunday, the weather will not stop you. Sunday morning will end up cool with lows in the lower 60s. A few spots could drop into the upper 50s in north Alabama. Sunday will end up sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels should remain comfortable. Great weather Sunday for grilling out and enjoying some fireworks!

Rain Chances Return Next Week: Isolated showers and storms are forecast to return as the front along the Gulf coast lifts northwards across Alabama. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for rain Monday for areas south of I-20. Rain chances will likely increase to 30-40 percent by next Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Increasing rain chances will mean increasing humidity levels too. Plan for it to feel muggy and uncomfortable next week.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Five has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Elsa in the Central Atlantic at 4 a.m. The forecast has it moving rapidly to the west-northwest over the next couple of days as a tropical storm. It could interact with Hispaniola and Cuba by this weekend. Interaction with land could prevent it from strengthening a lot, so the National Hurricane Center keeps it as a tropical storm over the next five days. It is forecast to curve northwards by next Monday and Tuesday and could have an impact on Florida or the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There’s a lot of uncertainty on the strength and track of the storm by next Monday, so plan for changes in the forecast. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, you will not have to worry about Elsa. You will have to worry about the stalled front producing scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. The rip current threat along the Alabama Gulf Coast is forecast to stay low through the weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.