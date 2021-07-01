LawCall
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people

New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama health leaders continue to keep an eye on the spread of the contagious Delta variant. There are now 27 confirmed cases in Alabama. Doctors believe there could be even more.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports we have at least four cases of fully vaccinated people that have tested positive for the Delta variant. Doctors say that doesn’t mean you should give up on the vaccine. The impact of the delta variant is still limited in Alabama but it is the most contagious variant out there. The fact Alabama has so many people not fully vaccinated worries some infectious disease doctors.

“The nature of Delta variant is that is spreads rapidly and its going to be the one that takes over in time. In a few weeks I think most of our cases is going to be Delta variant,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with JCDH said.

Jefferson County Department of Health’s district reported two cases of people who were fully vaccinated with the Delta variant. “That is still a small number. I think the takeaway is that every other study we have seen so far has shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine do really well against the Delta variant,” Willeford said.

Willeford said he still agrees with the CDC that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks even if they may have the Delta variant. He said the variant’s impact should be small on those people but there is a concern for those with pre-existing health conditions.

“If you are fully vaccinated and if you have a condition that weakens your immune system. That may be the group of people you say you may want another layer of protection because my immune system is not as strong as someone else’s,” Willeford said.

Willeford said they suspect more people have the Delta variant than are being reported.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

