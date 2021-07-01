Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Chelsea claims she’s racked up extra charges after using a popular grocery purchasing service.

Leah Eagle says her regular Walmart grocery pick-up trips were starting to cost more, but she says she wasn’t buying more items.

“My total fraudulent charges from May 3 have been $631.27,” said Eagle.

Eagle says she used the Walmart online ordering service that allows you to purchase groceries through the app and set a time for curbside pick-up. She compared the transaction receipt on her Walmart account to her bank statements and found that a few days after pick up she was charged again - sometimes more than the original purchase. Eagle says there were additional charges during a time where her family had not been to a Walmart recently.

“It trickled in between transactions,” said Eagle, “So, it was easy to miss.”

Eagle says she alerted her bank and it refunded the money and is investigating the charges.

We reached out to Walmart to look into this incident and are waiting to hear back about the results of its investigation, but the company did confirm receipt of our inquiry.

Consumer experts say you must remain alert when storing your personal information in any online portal.

“When they have your account and are charging it as they serve you, we see some disputes,” said Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau (BBB.)

Experts at the BBB said they hadn’t heard of this type of incident, but say it’s always good practice to regularly check your bank statements.

“Know exactly what you ordered and what the cost is supposed to be. Compare that to what you received and exactly what you were charged,” said Smitherman.

Eagle says some of the charges had an additional letters at the end of the transactions, often two “a’s.”

BBB experts suggest if you find yourself in a situation where you think your personal information may have been compromised, first reach out to the company and then your bank provider.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.