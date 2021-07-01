LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chelsea woman says she found extra charges on bank statement after using popular grocery app

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman in Chelsea claims she’s racked up extra charges after using a popular grocery purchasing service.

Leah Eagle says her regular Walmart grocery pick-up trips were starting to cost more, but she says she wasn’t buying more items.

“My total fraudulent charges from May 3 have been $631.27,” said Eagle.

Eagle says she used the Walmart online ordering service that allows you to purchase groceries through the app and set a time for curbside pick-up. She compared the transaction receipt on her Walmart account to her bank statements and found that a few days after pick up she was charged again - sometimes more than the original purchase. Eagle says there were additional charges during a time where her family had not been to a Walmart recently.

“It trickled in between transactions,” said Eagle, “So, it was easy to miss.”

Eagle says she alerted her bank and it refunded the money and is investigating the charges.

We reached out to Walmart to look into this incident and are waiting to hear back about the results of its investigation, but the company did confirm receipt of our inquiry.

Consumer experts say you must remain alert when storing your personal information in any online portal.

“When they have your account and are charging it as they serve you, we see some disputes,” said Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau (BBB.)

Experts at the BBB said they hadn’t heard of this type of incident, but say it’s always good practice to regularly check your bank statements.

“Know exactly what you ordered and what the cost is supposed to be. Compare that to what you received and exactly what you were charged,” said Smitherman.

Eagle says some of the charges had an additional letters at the end of the transactions, often two “a’s.”

BBB experts suggest if you find yourself in a situation where you think your personal information may have been compromised, first reach out to the company and then your bank provider.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Mobile home fire in Jefferson County
7-year-old boy killed in Jefferson Co. mobile home fire
Keeping your family safe during snake season
The victim has been identified as Dentarius Maurice Jackson.
20-year-old man dies after shooting at Birmingham Chevron
Video of the June 16 incident shows Trooper George Smyrnios with his Taser drawn and pointed at...
Teen feared for his life when Fla. trooper used stun gun on him in girlfriend’s yard

Latest News

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-20/59 SB
Pelham City Schools exploring land acquisition options
Pelham City Schools exploring purchasing land for new school site
Teacher applicants can expect to participate in this Tuscaloosa City School open house in the...
Tuscaloosa City Schools hosting teacher open house Thursday
Woman says she was schemed trying to rent house
Woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home in Springville